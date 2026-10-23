This App's New Feature Could Help You Dodge Flock Cameras On Your Route

Drivers surged to the MapQuest app after other mapping applications reflected the Trump administration's controversial renaming of Lake Ontario to Lake America. The company, which older drivers fondly remember from the days of printing step-by-step directions before GPS, refused to make the change but had some catching up to do tech-wise. Now it's offering a new feature that may appeal to the masses — a surveillance layer.

This new feature does the surveying for you so that you can avoid what many feel is an invasion of privacy: automated license plate readers (ALPRs). Though they are often referred to as simply "Flock cameras," Flock is just one of several companies that makes ALPRs. Others include Genetec, Axis Communications, Axon, PlateSmart, Verkada, and more. These readers don't just capture your license plate data. They also record the make, model, and color of your vehicle, and in some cases even your bumper stickers and vehicle's body damage. This information is then uploaded into a national database.

ALPRs are commonly found at intersections, on highways, near businesses, and even on private properties. They can be very difficult to avoid, but MapQuest's mobile app can help. Simply download or update your app, then click on the icon that looks like a small square sitting on top of another square. Then toggle "Surveillance" to view ALPRs near you and along your route. Each camera will appear as a small eyeball on your map.