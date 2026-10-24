PlayStation Founder Thinks You Have A 'Mentality Issue' For Wanting Physical Discs

Sony's move to stop producing physical discs upset a lot of its customer base, and now PlayStation founder Ken Kutaragi has responded to the outcry, claiming it's not economically reasonable to continue making physical discs, and that "maybe it's more of a mentality issue."

Speaking to VGC, Kutaragi said connectivity has changed the circumstances surrounding game distribution. He contrasted today's connected audience with the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 era, when network access was less widespread.

"I understand that physical discs have become a metaphor for 'owning' games," Kutaragi said. "I really understand that mentality." He went on to compare consoles to smartphones, arguing that people accept digital content on those devices without worrying they'll lose access to it.

For context, Kutaragi hasn't been at the company in any role since 2011, and retired as Sony Computer Entertainment's chairman and group CEO back in 2007. However, as one of the driving forces that helped establish PlayStation as a brand and a guiding hand behind the first three console generations, his opinion still carries significant weight.