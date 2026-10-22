What Happens If A Laser Pointer Hits Your Phone's Camera?

Damage from lasers can certainly be worrisome and may even lead you to think about your eyes. Thankfully, while certain kinds can be dangerous, the types used at laser shows are typically only a problem for cameras. ILDA also notes in its research that camera sensors are generally more vulnerable to damage than the human eye. The kind of lasers that are more dangerous — pulsed lasers, like those used for tattoo removal — aren't frequently used outside in the wild. Concerts, for instance, almost always use the other kind known as steady continuous-wave lasers.

In fact, a 2017 study in the journal Optical Engineering found that steady lasers only cause minor damage to CMOS sensors (the same kind used in phones), like dimmer pixels. Meanwhile, the other kind can create bright "hot pixels" on the sensor, or in worse cases, lead to a whole row or column of failed pixels.

Certain types of lenses on a phone are more prone to damage, too — like the telephoto zoom camera. Car and Driver explains this is because they have smaller apertures and a more focused path for light, increasing the chances for a beam to concentrate on a spot on the sensor. Unfortunately, the best way to prevent this from ever happening is to avoid pointing the camera at laser light sources. At a concert, you can try to limit recording to parts without intense laser shows.

But what about the laser pointer in your drawer? Well, you generally don't need to worry about the legal, low-powered (5 mW) beam since it's far too weak to cause camera damage — even from a foot away, according to ILDA.