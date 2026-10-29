Most Cars Haven't Made The Switch To Electric Water Pumps - Here's Why

Unless you have a basic understanding of how an internal combustion engine works, you may not know that electric water pumps aren't the standard for gasoline cars. That might seem odd, especially in this era of high-tech advances in automobile design and manufacturing. Ironically enough, it's that level of technology that partly explains why most cars haven't switched over to electric water pumps.

An advanced electric pump contains built-in electronic controls that can adjust the speed of its operation in real time. This setup creates an added cost that automakers would need to consider during development and manufacturing. If the technology were implemented, the end result could be automakers offsetting that extra expense through the vehicles' MSRPs. Whether they would do this is another matter, but higher prices could make these vehicles less appealing overall, especially to buyers in the budget-car market.

Another issue that may be complicating mass adoption is the fact that a failing electric water pump isn't a quick fix. Since the pump's internal components are both electronic and mechanical, repairs can often be complicated. A damaged pump with cracks in its plastic case can also leak coolant, which can eventually spread to the engine and cause damage. Additionally, the electric components inside the pump can be vulnerable to the high temperatures under the hood. This adds another potential point of failure beyond just the physical wear.