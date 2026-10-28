What Does The Hourglass Shape On A Road Sign Mean?

If you see an hourglass-shaped symbol on a road sign, don't be confused by it. Despite how it looks, it has nothing to do with time. Rather, it's an alert that the road ahead is about to get a lot narrower. Most of the time, this sign is placed before a bridge that's smaller than the road it's connected to, and there may only be enough room for one car to pass over it at a time, hence the sign to give drivers proper notice (which appears on both sides of the highway for both directions of traffic).

Other variations of the sign can appear when there's going to be a sharp reduction in pavement width up ahead. In those instances, it'll look more like half an hourglass on one side (the side with reduced space) and a vertical line on the other. Whatever the case, the sign is there to remind you to pay attention and get ready to yield to other drivers on the road if necessary.