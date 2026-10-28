Fall Or Spring: When's The Best Time To Sharpen Lawn Mower Blades?

Basic guidance is that you should confirm your cutter's blades are sharp before mowing the lawn, regardless of the season. Some experts recommend sharpening a mower's blades at the end of fall. Once the grass stops growing and you're stowing the mower for the season, sharpening the blades ahead of time ensures they'll be ready for spring.

Just remember that rules of thumb are only that: informal suggestions that don't account for the nuances of individual circumstances. Depending on everything from where you live to your personal preferences about how your lawn should look, you may need to mow your lawn more often than the average user. This can make the blades get dull more quickly.

That's why it's wise to recognize the signs that indicate a mower's blades need sharpening. These include nicks, dents, and overall dull blade edges, as well as a patchy or uneven lawn appearance. If you notice discoloration or grass tips that appear shredded or frayed after a mowing session, it might be an indication that you need to sharpen the blades.

Also consider how the device you use will play a role in your mowing results. If you're in the market for a new grass-cutting machine, learn about which lawn mower brands you should avoid. In addition, you can learn about the differences between various types of mowing devices, such as zero-turn vs. riding mowers. The more research you do, the more you'll understand about how to keep your lawn looking its best.