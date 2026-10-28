Tractor Supply Sells A Massimo Mini Tractor That Can Tow 200lbs - Here's What It Costs

Browse the aisles of your local Tractor Supply or head to the retailer's website and you're sure to uncover some interesting finds. There are plenty of cool gadgets in its range you might have never known about, and a whole lot of bigger, pricier items too. One of those big-ticket items is the Massimo mini tractor go kart, which features a 110cc engine that produces 7 horsepower and 5 lb-ft of torque. That's enough to give it a maximum tow capacity of 200 lbs, despite the fact that the go kart itself weighs just 265 lbs.

Two color options are available, red and green, and both retail for $2,499.99. That's a slightly lower retail price than Massimo's mini truck go kart, which can also be found at Tractor Supply. The mini truck is less practical too, since it doesn't have any towing capacity. Of course, the mini tractor's modest tow rating means that it's only useful for a small number of jobs anyway, but it's certainly a unique way to encourage younger riders to help out with yard work. When it isn't being used for lightweight hauling duties, the mini tractor can reach a top speed of up to 28 mph, and it has a ground clearance of 3.5 inches, so rocky ground shouldn't be an issue.