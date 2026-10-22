New Fitbit Air Features Are Coming Out - Here's When You Can Try Them

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Using a smartwatch at the gym can be a great way to monitor your workout, from setting exercise goals to tracking calories burned and a lot more. The Google Fitbit Air is a different kind of device with a sleek design and technology that can also monitor your progress but is capable of doing even more. The Fitbit Air's two newest features are set to debut in late October 2026.

The Fitbit Air, which we reviewed in May 2026, will soon feature an upgraded automatic activity detection. The current workout recognition capability of the Air is 10 activities, but this latest update increases that number to over 100. This means that the device will be able to identify when you're engaging in more activities than ever before. A new feature called Health Guardian is also on the way and will be available to users with a Google Health Premium subscription. This feature will be able to track specific changes your body may be experiencing.

Google announced the new features on October 12, alongside plans to expand Google Health's partnerships with other health and fitness apps. This includes Flo Health, where users can receive cycle-related insights, and Function Health, where users can access lab results. Google Health will also integrate with MyFitnessPal for meal and nutrition log information, as well as Abbott's Lingo over-the-counter glucose monitor, where the user will be able to get their glucose data.