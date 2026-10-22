New Fitbit Air Features Are Coming Out - Here's When You Can Try Them
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Using a smartwatch at the gym can be a great way to monitor your workout, from setting exercise goals to tracking calories burned and a lot more. The Google Fitbit Air is a different kind of device with a sleek design and technology that can also monitor your progress but is capable of doing even more. The Fitbit Air's two newest features are set to debut in late October 2026.
The Fitbit Air, which we reviewed in May 2026, will soon feature an upgraded automatic activity detection. The current workout recognition capability of the Air is 10 activities, but this latest update increases that number to over 100. This means that the device will be able to identify when you're engaging in more activities than ever before. A new feature called Health Guardian is also on the way and will be available to users with a Google Health Premium subscription. This feature will be able to track specific changes your body may be experiencing.
Google announced the new features on October 12, alongside plans to expand Google Health's partnerships with other health and fitness apps. This includes Flo Health, where users can receive cycle-related insights, and Function Health, where users can access lab results. Google Health will also integrate with MyFitnessPal for meal and nutrition log information, as well as Abbott's Lingo over-the-counter glucose monitor, where the user will be able to get their glucose data.
How Fitbit's new features could help your health
Playing team sports and doing strength training are just some of the activities the Fitbit Air's updated activity detection will be able to track. In addition, this upgrade is designed to automatically log qualifying exercise sessions while also reducing missed workouts. The new Health Guardian feature can track and report on both your blood pressure and insulin resistance trends. At the start of every month, eligible users will be able to review a summary of those patterns.
The Health Guardian upgrade in particular can have real value to the user, which is important if you're trying to be more health conscious. After receiving a monthly summary, you can review that information to better understand what changes you need to make in your daily fitness routine, if any. You'll also be able to take the information to your primary care physician, who can give you more insight on what the data means for your overall health.
The Google Fitbit Air's improved activity detection will also be available on the new Fitbit Edge, which is due on October 27. This new device will be somewhere in between the Air and the Pixel Watch in terms of design, with a hybrid OLED screen and a slim 11.5mm profile. The Edge will be able to track more than 50 exercise modes, automatically identify up to 100 workouts, and has built-in GPS with improved tracking accuracy over previous generations.