5 iPod Touch Features That Are Pure Nostalgia Today

When Steve Jobs first introduced the iPhone in January 2007, Apple rewrote the way smartphones were made forever. Ditching the bulky QWERTY keyboards and split displays, it pushed multitouch user interfaces to the forefront. However, Apple also released another gadget around the same time: the iPod Touch. In September 2007, Apple announced the first model of the iPod Touch, which used its now ubiquitous multitouch user interface. A halfway solution for people who wanted to use apps for entertainment, but wanted a separate unit for their phone-related activities, the iPod Touch struck a neat middle ground. When it was first released, it was priced at $299, which was $200 cheaper than the 4GB iPhone model sold that year.

The first gen iPod Touch boasted an impressive 22 hours of music playback and 5 hours of video playback. While it fell behind the iPod nano's 24-hour record for music playback, it did have a screen that was significantly larger than any previous iPod and offered never before seen functions. As the years progressed, the lines between the iPod Touch and iPhone began to intersect. For example, it introduced front and back cameras to its 4th generation models. In 2022, Apple decided to axe the line-up after more than two decades, but for people who grew up with it, there are some things that definitely remind us of simpler times.