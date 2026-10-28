Should You Charge Your EV To 100% Every Day Or Only Before Long Trips?

Most of the EVs on the market today utilize lithium-ion batteries for power. There are plenty of benefits to using this kind of battery — they are very energy efficient and able to perform well in high temperatures. The trouble with any battery, including lithium-ion ones, is that their capacity to hold power isn't fixed. As time marches on, the battery will gradually degrade, and that top-level runtime you were promised when you first got it will no longer be what the battery can handle. Because of this, you want to take care of your batteries to make sure that degradation happens as slowly as possible.

This is why most recommend not charging your EV's battery to 100%, and instead, you should abide by the 80% rule. Once your charging gets in the range between 80% and 100%, the battery's voltage is being pushed to its absolute limits, and when that happens, added stress is being placed on the battery. Consequently, the overall health of that battery is going to be compromised. So, if you're charging your EV every day to 100%, that stress is compounded.

Similar stress can occur at the opposite end of the spectrum as well. While your battery's charge should rarely go over 80%, you don't really want it to go below 20% either. Between those two numbers is the sweet spot for regular daily driving. It's really only special circumstances like road trips where it's advisable to operate at those margins, as circumstance and charging availability dictate your route.