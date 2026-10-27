Ever since the dawn of warfare, one of the most dangerous missions involves removing an injured person from a combat zone. A massive innovation in this regard came during World War II, when United States Army Air Forces helicopters medically evacuated (MEDEVAC) wounded personnel from battlefields so they could be treated further from the front lines. Modern military operations are no different, and getting hurt people to safety remains incredibly dangerous to everyone involved.

This has been apparent throughout the Russo-Ukrainian War, where thousands on both sides have been wounded in the fight. In a battlefield first, in mid October 2026, a Ukrainian drone flew to an injured soldier's position, picked him up, and took him to safety. This was especially necessary due to the hazards in the area, which included incredibly dangerous landmines, enemy combatants, and hostile drones. The man who was rescued had spent 491 days alone in his combat position, enduring that entire time under constant attack. He received all of his needed provisions and ammunition via drone delivery, which is another aspect of the technology that Ukraine is at the forefront of in terms of defense.

Once he was seriously wounded and his life was put at risk, the best way to get him out of the fight for treatment wasn't a helicopter or an ambulance; it was a drone. Despite the complexity of the operation, the Heavy Shot Ayudag-6 hexacopter drone made its way to the wounded soldier's position, he strapped himself into a harness, and the drone flew him to safety. This marks a massive change in how battlespace rescue operations are conducted, and is as innovative and important as the first helicopter MEDEVAC conducted in 1944.