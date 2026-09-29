Will Drones Make Helicopters Obsolete? Here's What Experts Say

In March 2026, a small Ukrainian drone basically took out an attack helicopter — the Russian Ka-52 — and forced it into an emergency landing. This drone was an FPV model, short for first-person view, a pretty common type of drone in use in the Ukraine war today. An operator on the ground flies it while watching a live camera feed. In this case, it was actually a fiber-optic drone, a variety that has a cable attached to it, helping it take commands without interference from radio jammers. Price-wise, something like that runs for about $500. Meanwhile, the Ka-52 it damaged is estimated to cost $16 million.

Run the math, and it won't be a stretch to consider replacing helicopters with drones altogether. However, things aren't really that simple, at least according to experts. The gist is that drones seem like they'd take over plenty of the riskier scouting work. However, crewed helicopters would still be useful for hauling troops and delivering firepower. Today, most of the evidence comes from Ukraine, where cheap drone tech that nobody's really tested at scale before is pretty common.

In an essay for the national security publication War on the Rocks late last year, Stephen Olguin, a former Apache pilot, laid out one big reason why helicopters still matter, and will continue to for the foreseeable future. He argued that drones able to find and hit targets on their own are still years away from participating in active combat. Still, this hasn't stopped militaries from cutting back on helicopters.