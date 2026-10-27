3 40V Makita Power Tools Under $200 Worth Adding To Your Collection

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Makita was founded in 1915 as an electric motor sales and repair company. With more than 100 years of motor development experience, it is recognized today as a trusted brand for professional-grade power tools. Its products are available in more than 40 countries, and it operates 10 plants around the world.

There is plenty to consider before buying Makita tools. The company offers several battery platforms and voltage options depending on your needs, including its wide-ranging 40V XGT System. Makita's most powerful system, the XGT line delivers enough power for heavy, demanding jobs. The cordless lineup includes power tools, outdoor power equipment, lighting options, fans, radios, and more. You can buy Makita tools from Amazon, Home Depot, Tractor Supply, and other authorized dealers. Before making any big purchases, however, buyers should note that some Makita tools are sold without an accompanying battery and charger. If you don't already own a Makita battery, you will have to purchase one. If you do already have a battery, double-check that it's compatible with your new purchase.

Makita sells starter packs that include both the battery and the charger. For example, a 40V max XGT 4.0Ah battery and charger combo pack is currently available from Home Depot for $329. That said, here are three Makita 40V power tools you can buy for under $200.