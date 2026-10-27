3 40V Makita Power Tools Under $200 Worth Adding To Your Collection
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Makita was founded in 1915 as an electric motor sales and repair company. With more than 100 years of motor development experience, it is recognized today as a trusted brand for professional-grade power tools. Its products are available in more than 40 countries, and it operates 10 plants around the world.
There is plenty to consider before buying Makita tools. The company offers several battery platforms and voltage options depending on your needs, including its wide-ranging 40V XGT System. Makita's most powerful system, the XGT line delivers enough power for heavy, demanding jobs. The cordless lineup includes power tools, outdoor power equipment, lighting options, fans, radios, and more. You can buy Makita tools from Amazon, Home Depot, Tractor Supply, and other authorized dealers. Before making any big purchases, however, buyers should note that some Makita tools are sold without an accompanying battery and charger. If you don't already own a Makita battery, you will have to purchase one. If you do already have a battery, double-check that it's compatible with your new purchase.
Makita sells starter packs that include both the battery and the charger. For example, a 40V max XGT 4.0Ah battery and charger combo pack is currently available from Home Depot for $329. That said, here are three Makita 40V power tools you can buy for under $200.
Brushless blower
It's officially sweater weather, and in much of the U.S., trees are quickly dropping their leaves. If you're staring out at your yard with a vague feeling of dread, it may be time to invest in a fall yard tool. This brushless blower by Makita is part of the manufacturer's wide-ranging 40V system. It can be used in the fall to clear leaves, to brush light snow off your sidewalk in the winter, clear debris from your garage or workshop, and even blow out your gutters and downspouts.
This blower, currently priced at $199.99, is lightweight and weighs under 5 pounds without a battery. It has variable speed options controlled by a trigger, single-handed operation, and a three-stage telescoping long nozzle. It's also water-resistant and offers up to 17N max blowing force. With a 4.0 Ah battery, you can expect about 15 minutes of runtime in cruise control and 6 ½ minutes in boost mode. Interested buyers should note that a battery and charger are not included. Makita offers a one-year manufacturer warranty, which extends to two years if you register your product within 30 days of purchase. Using non-genuine batteries will void the warranty.
Brushless Drill Driver
If you only own one power tool, it should probably be a cordless drill. It can be used to drive fasteners, making furniture assembly a breeze, and to drill holes in a variety of materials, including wood and drywall. You may aim for the least expensive option you can find, but this is a common drill-shopping mistake. An underpowered drill can make what should be a simple job harder. That being said, Makita's 40V Max Li-ion XGT Brushless Drill Driver is a powerful drill intended for heavy-duty jobs.
Amazon sells this Makita model for $184, though again, buyers should note that it does not include a battery or battery charger. It offers 21 torque settings, two gear settings, and all-metal gearing for extra durability. The drill also features twin LED lights to make working in dim conditions easier, and it's dust- and moisture-resistant. It has a maximum chuck size of 13 mm. It is intended for use with Makita's BL4020 battery.
Brushless cordless rotary hammer
If you've never heard of a rotary hammer, you've probably never tackled a DIY bathroom renovation! All jokes aside, a rotary hammer is a heavy-duty tool meant for chiseling, drilling, and demolition work. Outside of professional worksites, you may use one at home to drill into concrete or chisel away old tile. This brushless, cordless option from Makita is available from Amazon for just under $186 for the tool only.
The motor delivers 2.7 foot-pounds of impact energy. Makita's Active Feedback-Sensing Technology prevents accidents by shutting off the motor if the bit's rotation suddenly stops. This rotary hammer also has anti-vibration technology for more comfortable use and is designed to resist dust and water for harsh conditions. You can add a HEPA dust extractor attachment, which is sold separately, or use a standalone Auto-Start Wireless System (AWS) dust extractor. AWS uses Bluetooth technology to wirelessly communicate when the tool is on or off. The AWS transmitter is also sold separately. With a battery attached, this rotary hammer weighs 10 pounds. If you're a relatively inexperienced DIYer, it may take time to learn how to effectively use this power tool, so keep that in mind before you tackle any big jobs.