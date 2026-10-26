Do You Really Need Fuel Injection Service, Or Is It Just An Upsell?

It's a pitch you have heard at some point, most likely at a routine oil change at a dealership — that your car would benefit from getting the fuel injection serviced. It can be a pretty pricey add-on too. One Consumer Reports reader wrote that a dealer quoted $185 for a so-called "Super Fuel Service." Consumer Reports did respond that it was unnecessary.

Now there are instances where it'd actually make sense, but in most cases, the gas itself handles the cleaning. Should you choose to get it done, the job mostly involves pushing a cleaning solution through the parts that deliver fuel to the engine. Tune Up Plus, a repair chain from Virginia, describes the process as flushing the injectors and the fuel rail that feeds them. Technicians also clean the throttle body, the part that holds the valve that lets air into the engine. Some chains also put a number on when you need the service. Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers, for one, pegs that figure at around 25,000 miles.

Sadly for these chains, automakers do not share the same enthusiasm. General Motors, for instance, said in a bulletin for its technicians that it simply sees no need to clean injectors as preventive maintenance. In other words, the company only feels an engine needs its injectors cleaned if a problem shows up. Consumer Reports told the above reader that if a car is running fine, it doesn't need any of those extras.