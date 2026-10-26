What Do Buoy Tender Ships Do In The Coast Guard?

Buoys are essentially the boating equivalent of traffic signs and signals. In the U.S. Coast Guard, buoy tenders have the important responsibility of maintaining and replacing them. The term buoy tender refers to a vessel that handles buoy maintenance missions. In the Coast Guard, buoy tenders are cutters — a general term for larger Coast Guard vessels — and before the Coast Guard took over administration of the U.S. aids to navigation system in 1939, these vessels were referred to as lighthouse tenders.

A buoy tender's function has historically involved positioning, servicing, and maintaining buoys. This often requires removing buoys from the water. The process usually involves a buoy tender approaching a buoy slowly and hooking it with apparatus on the vessel. The buoy tender then lifts the buoy up onto the ship. Once it's secured, the crew can clean the buoy and perform repairs or any other upkeep tasks. In some instances, it may be necessary to replace a buoy entirely.

When the crew is done, the buoy tender releases the buoy back into the water. This involves first releasing the sinker, followed by the chainstopper, and then the chain. Finally, the entire buoy can be released back into position.