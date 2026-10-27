Is Porsche Really Working On An 18-Cylinder Engine?

Porsche has developed numerous vehicles and engines over its history, but the company's famous flat-six engine has long represented the brand for most enthusiasts. The flat-six and Porsche 911 share a legendary reputation, but Porsche has had a lot of success with other engine types, including the flat-four in the modern 718 Cayman and several V8s.

Some of these engines have been large in both displacement and ambition, like the flat-12 that powered the iconic Porsche 917 race car, or the Carrera GT's wild V10 engine from the 2000s. Now, though, rumors suggest that Porsche may be cooking up a new engine that would make the flat-12 and V10 look tame (and small) by comparison.

A patent suggests the company is at least toying with building what would be one of the largest — and craziest — internal combustion engines in automotive history. The engine design could have up to 18 cylinders aligned in a "W" configuration, and could be fed by three turbochargers. All the automotive world has to go on is the patent filing, but the engine, and the potential car it may power, have nonetheless generated lots of speculation – even if this supposed W18 may never leave the drawing board.