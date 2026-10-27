What Does The Green Dot Mean On An Anker Power Bank?

If you're shopping for charging accessories like wall adapters, USB cables, or power banks, you're likely considering Anker. It's one of the most reputable brands in the space, with a diverse catalog that covers almost all bases. Anker makes many highly-rated products that usually undercut first-party options while offering faster charging and smaller designs, thanks to technologies like GaN (gallium nitride).

Some of Anker's power banks have built-in displays that provide information at a glance, while others use tiny LEDs to indicate charging and battery status. These LEDs usually shine white, but if you spot a green light from one of the LED indicators, it usually means your power bank has entered trickle-charging mode. On Anker power banks with displays, trickle-charging mode is indicated by a green dot on the display.

If you don't recall enabling this feature, you can turn trickle charging off on most Anker power banks by simply pressing the power button twice quickly. This is also how you turn trickle charging on. According to Anker, this mode will automatically disable after two hours if you're not charging any devices. The green dot or light should then go away.