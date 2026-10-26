What Does The Yellow 'X' Sign Mean On Top Of Power Poles?

Whether you're driving or walking along, you probably pay little attention to the power poles and telephone lines overhead. However, if you look closely, you may notice the unique markings, signs, and visual elements on these poles.

For example, some telephone poles have yellow grids on them, which serve as a visual warning for passing drivers, reflecting their headlights at night to help avoid collisions. Sometimes, though, you have to look even higher to see these signs or markings, and one you may find is a square-shaped, yellow sign with a black "X" in the middle. Unlike the yellow reflective sign, this one is mounted high on a pole where few motorists will see it.

That makes sense, though, because this particular sign isn't there for drivers. It's there for pilots, specifically those flying aircraft used to inspect and maintain power lines at low altitudes. The signs are known as aerial patrol warning signs, and as the name implies, are used to warn pilots — and more recently, drone operators — of power line crossings, unexpected changes in elevation, or changes in the line's direction, to avoid dangerous collisions or even just losing track of the line.