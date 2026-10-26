How Long Does It Take For A Laser Beam To Reach The Moon?

On average, the Moon is around 238,855 miles from Earth. Depending on where it is in its orbit, it can be as close as 226,000 miles or as far away as 251,000 miles. With a radius of approximately 1,080 miles, it's the fifth-largest moon in our solar system, but it's only one-third as wide as the big blue marble we call home. For a better visual reference, think of Earth as the diameter of a nickel and the Moon as that of a small pea or coffee bean. Roughly 30 nickels, or Earth-sized planets, would fit between the two.

We're not delving into how a laser works, but know that a laser's tightly packed beam is very different from the scattered light emitted by a bulb or flashlight. The very word "laser" isn't a word at all, but an acronym for Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation. A laser beam, which doesn't occur naturally, is made of individual particles of light energy called photons. This tightly focused stream of coherent light waves will travel in one direction without scattering. So, if the beam were fired into space, it would continue forever until it hit a solid object like the Moon.

Aside from the ever-expanding universe, nothing can go faster than the speed of light, at least as we currently understand it. That universal speed limit is 670,616,629.3844 miles per hour. Even though laser light differs from normal light, it's still light. Therefore, it would take a laser beam between 1.21 and 1.35 seconds to reach the Moon, again depending on where it is on its celestial trajectory.