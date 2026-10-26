Douglas DC-7: America's Last Great Piston-Engine Propeller Airliner

The Douglas DC-7 may not be the first aircraft that comes to mind for most people when they think of the most iconic planes in aviation history. However, in the mid-'50s, the DC-7 was among the most sought-after passenger planes in the U.S. Its popularity centered around two key reasons: The DC-7 was the first commercial aircraft that could travel westbound across the entire length of the continental United States without having to refuel (eastbound travel without refueling was already possible because planes were aided by coasting through the jet stream). Second, its cabin was a step up from its predecessors and competitors, and the plane was also substantially longer than the Douglas DC-6, its predecessor. This added length gave airlines extra room to experiment with premium cabin layouts.

Combined, these factors made the long 8-hour non-stop transcontinental journeys a little bit more comfortable. As one of the last piston-engined, propeller-toting passenger aircraft to be sold in considerable numbers, aviation enthusiasts often rank the Douglas DC-7 among the greatest planes of its type.

While the DC-7 is a celebrated aircraft today, it almost did not make it to production. The aircraft owes its existence to the insistence of American Airlines, which wanted Douglas to make a piston-engined aircraft. Then American Airlines CEO C.R. Smith placed a $40 million order for the DC-7, which covered the aircraft's development costs. Emboldened by American Airlines' commitment, Douglas quickly developed the DC-7, with the first prototype flying in May 1953. Later that year, in November, American Airlines inducted the first DC-7 into service, thereby becoming the first airline company to offer non-stop transcontinental service in both directions.