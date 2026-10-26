Why Do Some New York License Plates Say 'Excelsior'?

New York is famous for its iconic imagery, from the city's skyline to steam rising from the roads and a lot more. Even New York's license plates are recognizable, including those that have the word 'Excelsior' across the bottom. While the word was the famous catchphrase of legendary Marvel Comics Chairman Emeritus Stan Lee, Excelsior is on New York license plates thanks to a 2019 design competition.

The contest's five final designs all included the word Excelsior and these plates were the ones that New Yorkers voted on. Of the 325,000 votes cast, the winning plate received about half. In addition to the word, the plate also featured some of the state's most familiar landmarks: The Statue of Liberty, Niagara Falls, a lighthouse on Long Island, a mountain range, and Manhattan's skyline. This design was a far cry from the state's previous yellow-and-blue plate, which was replaced by the new Excelsior version.

But Excelsior appears on more than just New York license plates, as it's also the state motto and is part of the state's Great Seal. The word itself is Latin for "Ever Upward," and it appears on the seal in a banner under the two female figures of Liberty and Justice. Between the figures in the center of the seal is a shield that contains a rising sun over a mountain range with two ships on the water, and an eagle spreading its wings over a globe at the very top.