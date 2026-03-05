These States Are Quietly Raising Toll Prices In 2026 - Is Yours On The List?

While some drivers can use things like Google Maps to avoid tolls and highways on their commute, others need these pay-to-drive roads to get where they need to be in a timely fashion. Worse yet, those who need to use toll roads to remain punctual have little choice but to accept whatever costs are associated with them. This makes the news that several states have quietly applied toll increases in 2026 all the more frustrating. At the time of publication, it has been confirmed that at least eight states have gone ahead with toll increases this year, and it is likely that more price hikes are on the way.

Several high-traffic areas across the United States have already implemented toll increases for 2026 without much fanfare. These include the Pennsylvania Turnpike at 4%, Virginia's Downtown and Midtown tunnels at various percentages depending on time of day, vehicle type, and manner of payment, the Ohio Turnpike at 2.7%, and Colorado express lanes at 3%. Meanwhile, drivers should know that the seven state-owned bridges in California's Bay Area will handle their increases differently. In this case, drivers can expect annual toll increases of $0.50 from 2026 to 2030.

This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to state toll increases for 2026. Other states have more specified and complicated increases to be aware of.