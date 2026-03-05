These States Are Quietly Raising Toll Prices In 2026 - Is Yours On The List?
While some drivers can use things like Google Maps to avoid tolls and highways on their commute, others need these pay-to-drive roads to get where they need to be in a timely fashion. Worse yet, those who need to use toll roads to remain punctual have little choice but to accept whatever costs are associated with them. This makes the news that several states have quietly applied toll increases in 2026 all the more frustrating. At the time of publication, it has been confirmed that at least eight states have gone ahead with toll increases this year, and it is likely that more price hikes are on the way.
Several high-traffic areas across the United States have already implemented toll increases for 2026 without much fanfare. These include the Pennsylvania Turnpike at 4%, Virginia's Downtown and Midtown tunnels at various percentages depending on time of day, vehicle type, and manner of payment, the Ohio Turnpike at 2.7%, and Colorado express lanes at 3%. Meanwhile, drivers should know that the seven state-owned bridges in California's Bay Area will handle their increases differently. In this case, drivers can expect annual toll increases of $0.50 from 2026 to 2030.
This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to state toll increases for 2026. Other states have more specified and complicated increases to be aware of.
States with more involved and specific toll increases
Unfortunately, there are more than just five states bringing on toll increases in 2026. There are more out there that have come forward, explaining that multiple specific areas have undergone toll rate hikes. Looking to Texas, January 1 saw the Montgomery County SH-249 Tollway increase rates across the board, with the Fort Bend County Toll Authority issuing 2% increases that same day. Over in New Jersey, rates to use the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway climbed by 3%, as implemented on January 1, and the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is increasing rates for all vehicles on eight of its New Jersey-Pennsylvania bridges.
As for New York, this state has multiple area-specific rate jumps to be aware of. First and foremost are the Metropolitan Transportation Authority facilities, which saw increases of 7.5% for both E-ZPass and Tolls by Mail as of January 4. The increase schedule released in 2024 will continue for the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, with $0.50 yearly hikes set to resume through 2027. Finally, the New York/New Jersey Port Authority cashless-only tolls have increased broadly, though they're collected when entering New York, not New Jersey.
Whether you're a car driver or a biker, because tolls do still apply to motorcycle riders, it's worth knowing what you'll have to pay next time you reach a toll road. Even if they're not widely publicized, rate increases are prevalent throughout the United States, with 2026 bringing a host of cost adjustments from state to state.