What Does A Yellow Road Sign With Just A Truck On It Mean?

While driving, there's a decent chance you'll come across confusing road signs. You may find many of these within the city limits, while you may see others on highways and freeways. It's important to know what each means, because every road sign has a purpose. Sometimes, it could be simply to inform drivers of changes in traffic conditions, while on other occasions, it warns them of potential safety hazards. One such sign is the diamond-shaped, yellow road sign with a truck on it.

Known as the Truck Crossing sign, it's used to alert drivers about locations where trucks may unexpectedly enter the roadway. The idea is to warn motorists about changing conditions and encourage them to watch out for large vehicles entering the roadway. The diamond-shaped, yellow sign has a black border and a black truck in the center.

It's worth noting that a sign's color is just as important as its symbol because it highlights the sign's significance. For instance, red is used for signs that require immediate attention, yellow for general warnings and alerts, and green and blue road signs are used for directional guidance and to highlight motorist services, respectively.