BMW iX7 Caught Looking Like A Fast Electric Brick At The Nuburgring
BMW is rapidly expanding its EV lineup in recent months and what we are told it is likely the new iX7 will soon join the electric Beemer crew. If it all comes to fruition, it would be the biggest EV SUV that BMW has to offer, and the first EV version of the X7, which has remained firmly in gas-powered territory until now.
Although the bodywork still has some time to go before it's ready to see in daylight, and the camouflage makes finer details a little more tough to see, BMW seems to have leaned toward the sharp angles and chiseled look of the Neue Klasse SUVs like the iX3. Notably, the two giant nostrils on BMWs from just this past generation are gone.
It's also, of course, huge, looking like a big German brick of steel and batteries flying down the Nürburgring. The gas-powered X7 was quite the six-figure monster of an SUV, so there's no reason the EV iX7 shouldn't follow suit.
BMW's expanding EV lineup
We've seen a lot of big square EV SUVs across the entire price spectrum recently. Just last month, Bentley unveiled the Torcal, an 875-horsepower angular luxury yacht of an SUV. Kia and Hyundai's biggest EV offerings are decidedly squared off as well.
The test car appears to feature some previous generation X7 sheet metal as well, so it's possible that it's still pretty early in the testing and engineering cycle. We likely won't get a full view of whatever the iX7 ends up looking like until BMW releases something in a more official capacity. Either way, it's going to be big and boxy.
There are no price or performance figures available yet, but just so you have something to compare it to, the gas powered X7 started at $87,500 and the 523 horsepower X7 M60i started at a cool $115,000. It is a seven-seater luxury SUV after all. No one said it was going to be cheap.
Gas-powered party
Just in case you thought that the gas-powered X7 was going to be left out of the party, an exhaust pipe-festooned test vehicle was also spotted testing in Germany. This is quite possibly the X7 M60i and is notably less camouflaged than the iX7 that was also undergoing testing. Visually, the test vehicle for the iX7 and the X7 look a little similar, but the quad exhaust, and of course the noise, give the X7 away pretty quickly. There's only so much you can do to hide a big V8 howling away.
As with all BMW M-cars and affiliates, performance is the name of the game. The current X7 M60i has a 0-60 time of 4.5 seconds, which is pretty quick for a family-hauler that's 203.6 inches long and can tow 7,500 pounds. There's still a lot of information up in the air, but all of the BMW SUV fans can at least have some fears assuaged. The X7, in all forms, will likely remain big and fast.