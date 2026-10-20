BMW iX7 Caught Looking Like A Fast Electric Brick At The Nuburgring

BMW is rapidly expanding its EV lineup in recent months and what we are told it is likely the new iX7 will soon join the electric Beemer crew. If it all comes to fruition, it would be the biggest EV SUV that BMW has to offer, and the first EV version of the X7, which has remained firmly in gas-powered territory until now.

Although the bodywork still has some time to go before it's ready to see in daylight, and the camouflage makes finer details a little more tough to see, BMW seems to have leaned toward the sharp angles and chiseled look of the Neue Klasse SUVs like the iX3. Notably, the two giant nostrils on BMWs from just this past generation are gone.

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It's also, of course, huge, looking like a big German brick of steel and batteries flying down the Nürburgring. The gas-powered X7 was quite the six-figure monster of an SUV, so there's no reason the EV iX7 shouldn't follow suit.