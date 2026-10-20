Spied In Testing, This Bentley Supersports Convertible Will Be Equally Rare On The Road
The Bentley Continental nameplate has been around for a long time, and it has given us plenty of special models to choose from. The Supersports badge might just be the coolest, but Bentley doesn't hand it out lightly. The name has appeared on just four models in a century, and the latest, the Continental GT Supersports coupe, is capped at 500 cars.
Now it looks like a droptop is on the way, because a likely Supersports Convertible has been caught out testing in the wild. To understand why that matters, start with the coupe. It debuted in November 2025 with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 making 657 hp and 800Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque, all of it sent to the rear wheels. Barring its racing versions, that's a first for the Continental GT.
Bentley calls it "the most driver-focused Continental GT ever," and the numbers confirm it: 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, a 199-mph top speed, and a weight under 4,409 pounds. Orders opened in March 2026, and the run of 500 has already sold out. When we tested the 2026 Bentley Continental GT, we noted that lacking agility certainly wasn't one of its drawbacks, and given just how focused the Supersports Coupe is, the convertible is also likely to dial that up even further.
What's special about this convertible?
The Supersports slots at the very top of the Bentley Continental model range, above the regular GT and the Bentley Continental Speed. The idea behind the Bentley Continental Supersports badge is to make a lighter, more aggressive, driver-focused Continental GT, sacrificing some luxury and practicality for better handling and driving excitement.
Looking at the recent spy shots, one can immediately see that this Bentley isn't about cruising and sophistication as much as it is about handling and cornering. One of the more defining exterior details that separate the Supersports from the regular GT are the double canards in front of the two front wheels and the larger air intakes in the front bumper.
These are intended to add to the car's downforce and cooling, while looking good at your local Cars & Coffee. These exact canards are visible in the spy shots, which more or less confirms that we are looking at a Supersports convertible. The convertible is also sitting on rather similar ten-spoke lightweight wheels and has the same two cutouts behind the rear wheels, just like the coupe.
The resemblance might even be the most obvious at the rear. Even though the convertible has no fixed roof, it gets the same Akrapovič exhaust system layout and the pronounced rear spoiler with a slightly different curvature at the top. Spy shots often leave a few questions unanswered, Bentley hasn't really tried to cover all of these cues this time.
How it compares to the coupe?
The rear-wheel-drive layout and the carbon fiber bodywork, which gives the coupe more than 660 pounds (300 kg) of additional downforce over the Continental GT Speed, are the likely carryovers. The big question is weight and the total downforce number. A folding roof and the structural reinforcement that comes with it usually add pounds and change the car's aero profile.
For instance, the excessive 2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed weighs in at 5,421 pounds, while its convertible sibling takes that number up to 5,811 pounds, a 390-pound penalty for going open-top. That would put it in good company with the last Supersports Convertible, which arrived in 2010 with a 621-hp W12 and a 202-mph top speed.
This time the W12 and the hybrid hardware are gone, and Bentley claims up to 1.3 g of lateral grip for the coupe — a clear indication that handling is the main focus of the Supersports Coupe model. The open-top version should land in the same ballpark, even if it doesn't quite match its sibling.
Bentley hasn't said when, or if, the convertible will be revealed. Exclusivity is the whole point of this car, so it's fair to assume the convertible would carry a similarly tiny production run. Coupe deliveries are due to begin in 2027, so a drop-top reveal could follow not long after. If it does arrive, expect the waiting list to be the hard part.