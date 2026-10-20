Spied In Testing, This Bentley Supersports Convertible Will Be Equally Rare On The Road

The Bentley Continental nameplate has been around for a long time, and it has given us plenty of special models to choose from. The Supersports badge might just be the coolest, but Bentley doesn't hand it out lightly. The name has appeared on just four models in a century, and the latest, the Continental GT Supersports coupe, is capped at 500 cars.

Now it looks like a droptop is on the way, because a likely Supersports Convertible has been caught out testing in the wild. To understand why that matters, start with the coupe. It debuted in November 2025 with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 making 657 hp and 800Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque, all of it sent to the rear wheels. Barring its racing versions, that's a first for the Continental GT.

Bentley calls it "the most driver-focused Continental GT ever," and the numbers confirm it: 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, a 199-mph top speed, and a weight under 4,409 pounds. Orders opened in March 2026, and the run of 500 has already sold out. When we tested the 2026 Bentley Continental GT, we noted that lacking agility certainly wasn't one of its drawbacks, and given just how focused the Supersports Coupe is, the convertible is also likely to dial that up even further.