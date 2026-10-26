Why Do Some Buoys Have Solar Panels?

Buoys can serve a wide range of purposes, and that means their designs can also vary substantially. For example, red and green buoys mark out channels through waterways. These buoys may consist of basic shapes and construction. However, more sophisticated ones may collect and relay information via sensors; these types of buoys need a power source to keep that equipment running. Such buoys may rely on solar panels to generate this power.

The U.S. Coast Guard initially began outfitting many of its buoys with solar panels as far back as the 1980s. Even when a buoy doesn't have sensors to collect data, it may nevertheless have lights to help mariners with navigation. By powering these lights with solar batteries, the Coast Guard was able to minimize waste and save money, compared to when these buoys relied on acetylene batteries and primary 12-volt batteries.

The Coast Guard's solar initiative officially started in 1983. The goal of the program was to convert 10,000 aids to navigation (which also included lighthouses) from traditional batteries to solar power. This would represent 66 percent of the total aids to navigation the Coast Guard oversaw at the time. The program achieved its solarization goal by 1988.