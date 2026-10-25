What Does Daikin's Warranty Cover & How Does It Compare To What Other AC Brands Offer?

Warranties often offer us peace of mind on large purchases and help us eliminate unexpected, high-cost repairs. That security is valuable, and yet we often fail to read the fine print on warranty agreements, especially if that warranty is included with our purchase and doesn't cost extra. This may be particularly true if the covered product or service feels urgent, like a new HVAC system during a bitter February or the hottest week of the summer.

Daikin may not have the brand recognition of companies like Trane or Carrier, but it is a popular supplier of home heating and cooling systems. Daikin sells everything from whole-home systems to smaller, ductless mini-split systems. Depending on the product or products you select, the company offers up to 12 years of warranty coverage, but it's important that you understand the terms and conditions before moving ahead with such a large purchase. Furthermore, not all Daikin products offer the same warranty, so be sure to get the full terms of service from the merchant or installer.

The warranty typically only covers specific parts and services rather than the entire system. The coverage also only extends to factory defective parts and components. Depending on your system, this may include the compressor, evaporator coil, condenser coil, sensors, valves, fan motors, and other internal parts. Even if the part is free to replace, the owner is still on the hook for diagnostic fees, maintenance, and labor costs, which can add up quickly. Owners will also have to cover refrigerant, normal wear and tear, and damages caused by improper installation or maintenance neglect.