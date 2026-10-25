What Does Daikin's Warranty Cover & How Does It Compare To What Other AC Brands Offer?
Warranties often offer us peace of mind on large purchases and help us eliminate unexpected, high-cost repairs. That security is valuable, and yet we often fail to read the fine print on warranty agreements, especially if that warranty is included with our purchase and doesn't cost extra. This may be particularly true if the covered product or service feels urgent, like a new HVAC system during a bitter February or the hottest week of the summer.
Daikin may not have the brand recognition of companies like Trane or Carrier, but it is a popular supplier of home heating and cooling systems. Daikin sells everything from whole-home systems to smaller, ductless mini-split systems. Depending on the product or products you select, the company offers up to 12 years of warranty coverage, but it's important that you understand the terms and conditions before moving ahead with such a large purchase. Furthermore, not all Daikin products offer the same warranty, so be sure to get the full terms of service from the merchant or installer.
The warranty typically only covers specific parts and services rather than the entire system. The coverage also only extends to factory defective parts and components. Depending on your system, this may include the compressor, evaporator coil, condenser coil, sensors, valves, fan motors, and other internal parts. Even if the part is free to replace, the owner is still on the hook for diagnostic fees, maintenance, and labor costs, which can add up quickly. Owners will also have to cover refrigerant, normal wear and tear, and damages caused by improper installation or maintenance neglect.
The ins and outs of Daikin's warranty
Unlocking your full Daikin warranty begins with professional installation. You must select an authorized Daikin dealer or a licensed HVAC contractor to install the system, or you will void any warranty offered by the manufacturer. Yes, that means you will also void the warranty if you purchase Daikin equipment online and install it yourself.
The second step is just as critical: You must register your new system online within 60 days of installation in order to activate your warranty. If you don't, you'll only receive up to five years of coverage instead of 12. To register, you will need the model number, serial number, and installation date of your system. The exception to this rule goes toward people living in Florida or California, where you will still receive the full 12 years of coverage even if you don't register your product.
Once your warranty is active, you will also have to keep up with annual maintenance. You'll want to do this not just to keep your system running efficiently, but also because the process will likely catch small problems before they become bigger, more expensive ones. While the Daikin warranty does not cover routine maintenance or normal wear and tear, you must prove you've been keeping up with normal maintenance to get coverage in the case that a larger issue occurs. Because of this, be sure to keep records of any maintenance you do, including invoices, reports, and receipts. If you want more comprehensive coverage, Daikin does offer extended warranty protection through a company called ASURE for an additional cost.
How other HVAC companies compare to Daikin
Most of Daikin's major competitors offer a 10-year standard warranty, which is two years shorter than Daikin's 12-year coverage. Trane offers three types of warranties, and its basic warranty for air conditioning units and heat pumps is only five years. If owners register the product, that warranty is extended to 10 years for single-stage units and covers the compressor, outdoor coil, and parts. For select units, it is extended up to 12 years on the compressor. Trane also offers dealer-specific extended warranties.
Meanwhile, Carrier owners can select either a 10-year parts-only limited warranty or a five-year parts plus three-year labor limited warranty when they register their HVAC product. If owners don't register within 90 days, the warranty is only valid for five years for parts with no labor coverage. Additionally, the parts-plus-labor warranty is only available if your dealer chose to participate in the Consumer Choice program.
Finally, Lennox's warranty structure is based on product tiers, so buyers should definitely do their research before committing to a new system. The Signature Collection has 10 years of coverage on some components, including the compressor, and also includes 20 years of limited lifetime coverage on heat exchangers. Elite Series products have a basic five-year warranty on components, 10 years on the compressor, and the same 20-year coverage on heat exchangers. Additional products offer between two and 10 years of coverage. In the end, Daikin offers industry-leading warranty coverage compared to competitors, but buyers should also consider overall costs, including labor and installation, the system size and efficiency, and the quality of local support.