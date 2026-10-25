A New Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid Is Coming Out (But US Drivers Won't Be Happy)
The Toyota RAV4 is an undeniably popular vehicle in America, ranking as Toyota's best-seller in 2025. That popularity has only grown with the 2026 RAV4's move to a new design and standard hybrid powertrain, with demand so high that the new RAV4 is proving extremely hard to come by at American dealerships. Along with its fuel-efficient powertrain, the availability of a plug-in-hybrid model further boosts the RAV4's appeal, thanks to its ability to charge up and handle most daily driving without the need for gasoline.
In America, Toyota currently offers the RAV4 PHEV in four trims, including the off-road-focused Woodland model and the performance-focused RAV4 GR Sport, but they all use the same 324-horsepower plug-in-hybrid powertrain with standard all-wheel-drive. Toyota, however, has added a new, cheaper version of the RAV4 PHEV to its global lineup, forgoing the four-wheel drive and sacrificing some power for a lower price.
For now, this more affordable RAV4 GXL 2WD is only coming to Australia in early 2027, with no indication it'll make its way to RAV-crazy America — but should it? Let's look at its specs and some of the differences to see whether it would have a place in the U.S. lineup, and how popular it might be if Toyota brought it here.
Less power, more range
Toyota first gave us a plug-in RAV4 in 2021 with the RAV4 Prime. There was a lot to like about the Prime (later renamed RAV4 PHEV), as it brought usable electric range to one of America's most popular crossover SUVs. It also made over 300 horsepower and had standard AWD, making it one of the more impressive sleeper SUVs on the market. As we found while driving the 2026 RAV4 PHEV, Toyota has only improved on that formula since, with added horsepower and electric range.
Select markets, including Europe and Australia, received front-wheel-drive versions of the 2026 RAV4, and Toyota is expanding that lineup with the front-drive RAV4 PHEV GXL trim aimed at budget buyers. Given the different ways power and range are measured in different markets, we can only roughly estimate how this version would stack up against the American RAV4 PHEV, but it's easy to get an idea.
The RAV4 PHEV GXL has 201 kW of total system power, which equates to around 270 horsepower, down from the American RAV4 PHEV's 324 horsepower. As for electric driving range, the FWD version is rated at 121 kilometers on the WLTP cycle, compared to 113 kilometers for the AWD version. The American RAV4 PHEV is rated between 49 and 54 miles of range depending on trim, so a FWD version might come in around 58 miles or so.
Will this version come to America?
It's natural to wonder whether this cheaper version of the RAV4 PHEV will come to America and what customer demand would be. On one hand, giving buyers more choice is rarely ever a bad thing, and a FWD RAV4 PHEV would certainly expand the lineup and make it more accessible. However, would this version actually be necessary?
As it stands, the PHEV RAV4 commands a price premium of about $5,000 over the hybrid RAV4. While that's not an insignificant upcharge, it gets you a lot — including around 50 miles of all-electric range and a big jump in horsepower that makes the RAV4 PHEV a pretty quick SUV. A front-drive RAV4 PHEV would presumably slot below the current entry-level U.S. model, but there's no guarantee American buyers would be willing to lose AWD and some of the PHEV's impressive horsepower just to get a cheaper SUV.
Given that Toyota isn't having any problems selling the RAV4 as is, the automaker may benefit more from bringing the front-drive version of the 2.5-liter PHEV drivetrain to America in the Camry. A 270-horsepower Camry PHEV with 50 or 60 miles of electric range would instantly create a serious alternative to full-electric sedans — and also provide a nice power bump for those still lamenting the demise of the old Camry V6.