A New Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid Is Coming Out (But US Drivers Won't Be Happy)

The Toyota RAV4 is an undeniably popular vehicle in America, ranking as Toyota's best-seller in 2025. That popularity has only grown with the 2026 RAV4's move to a new design and standard hybrid powertrain, with demand so high that the new RAV4 is proving extremely hard to come by at American dealerships. Along with its fuel-efficient powertrain, the availability of a plug-in-hybrid model further boosts the RAV4's appeal, thanks to its ability to charge up and handle most daily driving without the need for gasoline.

In America, Toyota currently offers the RAV4 PHEV in four trims, including the off-road-focused Woodland model and the performance-focused RAV4 GR Sport, but they all use the same 324-horsepower plug-in-hybrid powertrain with standard all-wheel-drive. Toyota, however, has added a new, cheaper version of the RAV4 PHEV to its global lineup, forgoing the four-wheel drive and sacrificing some power for a lower price.

For now, this more affordable RAV4 GXL 2WD is only coming to Australia in early 2027, with no indication it'll make its way to RAV-crazy America — but should it? Let's look at its specs and some of the differences to see whether it would have a place in the U.S. lineup, and how popular it might be if Toyota brought it here.