Why Some Mercedes V6 Engines Use 12 Spark Plugs

For the most part, engines have one spark plug per cylinder to ignite fuel and keep the combustion process running as it should. A V6, for instance, would have six spark plugs. However, as with nearly every aspect of the automotive industry, it's not a hard-and-fast rule.

Some engines from Mercedes-Benz, for example, use two spark plugs per cylinder. One such engine is the M112 V6. Why does it use 12 spark plugs? According to Mercedes, it was all about emissions and efficiency. The two spark plug design worked in tandem with a three-valve layout to provide a cleaner, more efficient burn of fuel. The second plug fit because each cylinder had only one exhaust valve.

The 2.8-liter M112 first saw use in the Mercedes E-Class in March 1997 and joined the C-Class that June. Mercedes' M113 V8, including the version in the performance-oriented C 43 AMG from the same era, used the same dual spark plug technology. The German manufacturer claimed that the twin-plug V6 and its other upgrades cut the 1997 C 280's fuel use by 9% over the inline-six it replaced.