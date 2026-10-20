Why Do Returning Spacecraft Usually Land In Water?

Watching a spacecraft launch into orbit is a breathtaking event that many science enthusiasts love. But watching these craft return to Earth for a landing is an important moment as well. When it comes to why many spacecraft typically land in water, the reason has to do with the water's ability to help absorb some of the massive collision forces that occur on impact.

But just because water provides an ideal landing surface doesn't mean splashdown happens on a soft cushion. A typical splashdown involves the spacecraft hitting the water at a speed of about 80 feet per second. This immense impact is no small event, which is why a return craft must be designed and constructed to handle the collision that awaits it. Additionally, the world's oceans provide a vast target for returning spacecraft to hit.

However, ocean landings have the potential to go wrong due to the weather, as windy conditions can cause the craft to move further away from its predetermined landing site. The same is true of the water itself, as rough currents can push a craft off course, forcing rescue teams to search for the returning crew. There's also the possibility that the craft can sink, which actually happened in 1961 when the Liberty Bell 7 took on water after a hatch problem, leading to NASA astronaut Gus Grissom's escape and eventual rescue.