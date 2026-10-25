Does TCL Make Panels For Samsung TVs?

The logo you might spot on your TV's bezel doesn't always actually tell you who manufactured the panel itself — the most important part of the device, since it forms the picture. The thing is that most of the world's TV panels come out of factories run by just a few countries. And since there are many more TV brands than manufacturers, the math only really works out one way.

Most brands end up buying their panels from someone else. Samsung used to be an exception here, at least for its LCD TVs, until it shut that specific part of its business down. The company had been making LCD panels for TVs for roughly three decades, most recently through a sister company called Samsung Display. However, that business stopped making money, so Samsung wound it down to concentrate on OLED. Since then, the company's TV division has had to source its LCD panels from other companies.

One of those companies is TCL — though the manufacturer doesn't specifically carry that name. The actual name here is China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT), TCL's display-manufacturing arm. It's a pretty big order, too, considering LCDs comprise the bulk of Samsung TV sales. Indeed, market research firm Omdia expects CSOT to supply around 7.3 million LCD panels for Samsung TVs in 2026. However, Samsung doesn't get all of its LCDs from TCL — the actual number for this year is around one in every five LCD panels.