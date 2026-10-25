Which Ford Mustangs Are Called 'King Of The Road' & What Makes Them So Special?

The original Mustang to wear the "King of the Road" name was the 1968 Shelby GT500KR, which is what those final two letters in its name stood for. What set it apart from other Mustangs was the engine that resided under the GT500KR's air-scooped and louvered hood — the Ford 428 cubic-inch Cobra Jet V8. The GT500KR was made for one year only, and just 1,571 were built: 1,053 fastbacks, and 518 convertibles. Its aggressive styling has also aged well enough to make it one of the

muscle cars from the '60s that look even cooler today.

The 428 Cobra Jet in the Shelby GT500KR was based on the V8 engine used in Ford Police Interceptors at the time, but it received additional upgrades. Better breathing was the key, courtesy of bigger, freer flowing exhaust manifolds and improved cylinder heads. On paper, it made 355 horsepower, though the Cobra Jet's real output was well over 400 hp with 440 lb-ft on tap. Other distinctive touches on the Shelby GT500KR were its unique fiberglass hood, rectangular driving lights set into the grille, rear spoiler, and sequential taillights.

The Mustang range later revived the KR name twice, first for the 2008-2009 GT500KR and again for a 2020-2022 version that ranks among the Shelby vehicles with the most horsepower. Each started life as a regular GT500 before Shelby added a carbon fiber hood, forged wheels, and suspension upgrades, along with extra power; 40 hp more for the 2008-09 car and over 900 hp in total for the newer one.