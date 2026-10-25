Daredevil Aircraft Controller Flies To Work Every Day – Just Not On An Airplane

According to U.S. Census data, the average American commute to work in 2024 took just over 27 minutes. Of course, that's the mean figure, with those residing in U.S. cities with the worst traffic likely taking much longer. One Colorado man, Jacob Hutzler, has found a unique way to skip the ho-hum drive to work, at least for one day a week. He flies a paramotor instead.

Hutzler explains that years ago he was inspired by a video where a paramotor was used to transport a man to a fast-food chain and back home. While not explicitly referenced, this clip was possibly of YouTuber Tucker Gott and his nearly decade-old video, "Flying To McDonald's On My Paramotor." It went viral and is sitting at 50 million views, likely having inspired many others to take up paramotoring just like Hutzler.

However, there are probably very few individuals who can commute to their job in this way. Fortunately, Hutzler works at an airport as an air traffic controller, which certainly affords him some advantages, as his coworkers have a comprehensive understanding of flight paths. He even reportedly keeps them apprised of his progress, as a single person piloting a paramotor isn't visible on radar.