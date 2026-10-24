What Do Orange Flags On The Side Of The Road Mean?

When you're driving down the road, you might see confusing road signs, markings, and flags, each indicating something. Knowing what each represents is important, as it helps you follow the rules, avoid fines, and stay safe. Sometimes, you'll also see orange flags on the side of the road or on someone's property. These may not be as common, but they are equally important.

Generally speaking, an orange flag on a staff is used to mark underground communication or utility lines. These include telephone lines, fiber optic cables, alarm-related lines, and other similar wiring. This is the standard practice based on the Uniform Color Code guidelines published by the American Public Works Association (APWA). These flags serve an important purpose: to warn others against digging in the area, as doing so could damage underground communication lines.

Occasionally, orange flags are also used during surveys to mark important reference points. This usually depends on the company performing the survey, but it's a possibility even when there are no underground communication lines in the area. Another thing worth noting is that you shouldn't move these flags. If needed, contact the utility company or the survey team that placed them.