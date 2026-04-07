What Are Those Orange Poles With Reflective Stripes That Line The Road For?

One of the most notable flaws of highways, and that includes the most dangerous highways in the U.S., is that they're not fully illuminated. You might encounter a few street lights on a certain highway exit, near a tollbooth, or perhaps when crossing a border, but otherwise, most of the highway remains dark when you're driving at night. Some people have turned to night driving glasses to try and drive safer in the dark, but there are safety measures installed on the roads themselves for this. Chances are, if you've done a lot of highway driving after sunset, you've seen those orange reflective poles on the side of the road, and you've probably wondered what they are.

They go under several different names, but the most common ones are "road reflectors" or "delineators." As these names imply, they reflect your headlights, allowing you to see where the side of the road is. This generally improves your visibility in spots where there is no lighting, especially in bad weather. They might look different from highway to highway, but they all serve that specific purpose. Road reflectors are primarily intended for safety, and there are a few different types that you might encounter.