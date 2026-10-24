This Liquid Nitrogen-Powered Car Was Built To Kill The EV Boom

The idea that EVs aren't any greener than conventional, gas-powered vehicles is one of many common, completely false myths about electric cars, but it's not a new idea. In fact, back in the late 90s, it was the impetus for the creation of a new kind of vehicle that researchers at the University of Washington thought would replace standard ICE cars: The liquid-nitrogen powered LN2000.

Retired aeronautics and astronautics professor Abe Hertzberg believed that EVs were burdened with as many, or more, environmental and practical drawbacks as gas-powered vehicles. In response, he and his team built a prototype from a Grumman Kubvan mail truck, in part supported by a $360,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. Underneath the mail truck's bodywork was a 15 horsepower pneumatic motor that was originally designed to operate the winch on a ship's anchor, as well as insulated tanks and plumbing.

The vehicle warmed liquid nitrogen from negative 320 degrees Fahrenheit until it reached temperatures where it transformed into gas. It made use of a heat exchanger that warmed the nitrogen using outside air and engine exhaust. As the nitrogen warmed and expanded, it drove the air motor before being shunted through the exhaust.