How Long Does Refrigerant Last In A Mini Split?
In most places in the USA (looking at you, South), you really can't survive the full year without some sort of air conditioning unit. Sure, it's every homeowner's dream to get a traditional HVAC, but not everyone has the budget or willpower to suffer through a full-on duct installation. In that case, a mini split is your best friend. It works similarly to a regular HVAC, where the compressor unit circulates the refrigerant via indoor air handlers through just one hole — no ducts required. It might not give you the capacity of a regular duct system, but the mini split is far superior to window units, which are cheap but can only effectively cool a small studio apartment. Since freon is involved, you may be concerned about how long the refrigerant in a mini split lasts.
Good news. A mini split is a closed-loop system (the refrigerant goes in and out of the compressor to the air handler through two lines), so you can expect the same refrigerant to last as long as your entire air conditioner if everything's working well. That means you won't have to worry about topping it off seasonally or stressing about its levels unless you develop a leak. What's the lifespan of a mini split? Another piece of good news. An HVAC can, on average, last anywhere from 15 to 20 years. Since the design is so similar (sans the ducts, of course), with proper care, it will stay alive and happy for about the same amount of time.
What are the signs that my mini split is leaking refrigerant?
If there's anything positive about refrigerant leaks, it's that they fall into the category of issues you're very likely to notice. Although it could theoretically be a sign of other, more benign ailments, if you find yourself reaching for the thermostat a lot more often as the cooling capacity has decreased, that's your cue to investigate. The energy bills will also be a giveaway, as a potentially outrageous price tag will catch your attention.
Those two can technically result from a poorly maintained system, a dirty filter or evaporator coil, and so on. However, the moment you hear any new noises, especially whistling or gurgling near the outside unit, chances are that one of the lines has developed a pinhole leak and is actively losing refrigerant. It's the same thing with frozen evaporator coils inside your air handlers – that should be enough evidence that something serious is going on, at which point you may need professional help. Unfortunately, even a skilled DIY-er can't do this repair. For starters, you need a license to work with refrigerants, and it takes an expert to find the exact place where the fluid is leaking. Ultimately, it requires knowledge of the exact amount of refrigerant that the system needs – not for the faint of heart.
How often do mini splits need to be serviced?
A good AC can cost thousands of dollars, and if you really want to squeeze the most value out of each one, then it's a no-brainer to hire a professional for regular maintenance. With mini split refrigerant leaks, the issue is generally preventable (apart from age, which you can't do much about), as it's caused by either improper installation, poor repairs, or a lack of maintenance. How often should an air conditioner be serviced? That will depend on how often you use it, but to be on the safe side, schedule an annual inspection where the pro will give your system a thorough scrub, tighten up some parts, and potentially catch any issues early.
Of course, hiring a pro doesn't mean your job is done. Between these annual sessions, you should also do simple regular maintenance. Cleaning the filters, the outside unit, and replacing the batteries in the thermostat will go a long way to keep the AC working like a champ all year long. It's just what comes with the territory of air conditioner ownership. Hopefully, yours will be a stint without any refrigerant leaks.