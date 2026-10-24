How Long Does Refrigerant Last In A Mini Split?

In most places in the USA (looking at you, South), you really can't survive the full year without some sort of air conditioning unit. Sure, it's every homeowner's dream to get a traditional HVAC, but not everyone has the budget or willpower to suffer through a full-on duct installation. In that case, a mini split is your best friend. It works similarly to a regular HVAC, where the compressor unit circulates the refrigerant via indoor air handlers through just one hole — no ducts required. It might not give you the capacity of a regular duct system, but the mini split is far superior to window units, which are cheap but can only effectively cool a small studio apartment. Since freon is involved, you may be concerned about how long the refrigerant in a mini split lasts.

Good news. A mini split is a closed-loop system (the refrigerant goes in and out of the compressor to the air handler through two lines), so you can expect the same refrigerant to last as long as your entire air conditioner if everything's working well. That means you won't have to worry about topping it off seasonally or stressing about its levels unless you develop a leak. What's the lifespan of a mini split? Another piece of good news. An HVAC can, on average, last anywhere from 15 to 20 years. Since the design is so similar (sans the ducts, of course), with proper care, it will stay alive and happy for about the same amount of time.