4 Milwaukee Power Tool Combo Kits With Deep Discounts In October 2026
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While even Milwaukee devotees might argue not every tool the company offers is a winner, the brand is generally associated with quality and dependability. That kind of premium quality often comes at a high price. If you're a smart shopper, you might appreciate the dual importance of buying from reputable manufacturers while also keeping an eye out for bargains.
You're in luck if so; for October of 2026, several Milwaukee tool kits are available at deep discounts. Check them out to see if any are worth your cash. As always, you should carefully review the terms of the discounts to understand how long they last and whether any specific conditions apply.
It's also critical to understand what comes with these combo kits. Many contain similar items, with the key differences being in how much power they offer. Review your options to be confident you're snagging the deal that makes sense for your goals.
M18 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit
If you're in the market for both a compact brushless drill driver and a compact brushless hex impact driver, this might be the ideal kit for you. It's currently available for $249 at Home Depot. That's a price drop of $110, or 31 percent off the usual price.
This Milwaukee kit includes the M18 Compact Brushless ½-inch Drill Driver and the M18 Compact Brushless ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver. Both are designed to be particularly helpful in tight spaces, overhead spaces, and other areas that might otherwise be relatively difficult to reach.
Along with the main tools, the kit also comes with three M18 REDLITHIUM CP2.0 battery packs, an M18/M12 multi-volt charger, and a contractor bag. Although you should always research a manufacturer's claims to ensure you're spending money on products that will serve your needs, according to Milwaukee, the battery pack offers up to twice the runtime and 20 percent greater power than most lithium-ion batteries.
M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Subcompact Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit
You might be looking for a kit similar to the above in terms of the basic items it offers. However, maybe you don't need the 18 volts of power that particular kit's tools deliver. In addition, you might be looking to spend a little less money.
If so, this 12-volt version of the above kit is an alternative that's also currently on sale. While Home Depot usually charges $299 for this kit, right now you can get it for $169. That's a hefty 43 percent discount.
Again, the kit is fairly similar to the above. It comes with the M12 Subcompact Brushless ⅜-inch Drill/Driver, M12 Subcompact Brushless ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver, two M12 REDLITHIUM XC6.0 batteries, an M12 battery charger, two belt clips, and a contractor bag.
Be aware that less power often means diminished performance when working with tougher materials. You do have to account for how you plan to use these tools to determine which kit is a worthwhile investment. That said, depending on what types of home DIY projects you tackle, 12 volts of power may be perfectly sufficient.
M12 FUEL 12V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit
Milwaukee advertises its M12 FUEL ½-inch Hammer Drill as the consumer subcompact drill driver offering the most power. The company also suggests it's the most compact tool of this type in its size class, indicating it could be a convenient addition to your toolshed. Home Depot is currently offering it for $249, another 31 percent discount on a Milwaukee tool kit.
This kit specifically consists of the M12 FUEL ½-inch Drill Driver, M12 FUEL ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver, an M12 REDLITHIUM XC 4.0Ah battery pack, a M12 REDLITHIUM CP 2.0Ah battery pack, and a bonus 5.0Ah battery pack. The standard M12 charger and a contractor bag are also included.
As with the above tools, this is an item you might look into if you need something that will allow access to tight spaces without sacrificing power. The bit accessory is also illuminated thanks to tri-LEDs that surround it. This makes it easier to work with the tool in dark conditions.
M18 FUEL 18V Lith-Ion Cordless Hammer Drill & Impact Driver Combo Kit
Does the above Milwaukee tool combination kit appeal to you? Are you reluctant to commit to a purchase because you're thinking you might need something with more power?
If so, another option is this kit, boasting the M18 FUEL ½-inch Hammer Drill, M18 FUEL ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver, two M18 REDLITHIUM XC 5.0Ah battery packs, an M18/M12 charger, and, of course, a carrying case; it also comes with a bonus additional impact driver in this specific configuration. The kit typically goes for $569. Now, it's on sale for $399. It's a good time to take advantage of this 30 percent discount if you work with the kinds of materials that demand more power than a 12-volt cordless hammer drill can offer. This 18-volt upgrade may be better-suited to the work you do.
That's a critical point. Milwaukee has a positive reputation among tool enthusiasts for a reason. Thus, you might be inclined to jump on a great deal when you spot one. Just make sure you evaluate your specific needs to ensure you're buying something you'll actually use. In the meantime, if you're already a dedicated Milwaukee fan, you can also explore what tools you may expect next from the brand.