How Are Passenger Planes Able To Land On Water?

The aviation term used to describe a controlled water landing is "ditching." This is different from a "crash," which indicates the pilot lost control. When ditching, the first challenge is to slow the aircraft's speed dramatically and bring it down as gently as possible. The highly publicized event of U.S. Airways Airbus A320 ditching into the Hudson River in 2009 showcased significant pilot skill under pressure. The man behind the controls, Captain "Sully" Sullenberger, touched the tail down into the water first, dramatically slowing the speed of the plane before full impact.

One of the primary goals when ditching is to prevent significant structural damage to the aircraft, not only for the passengers' physical safety, but to limit as much water incursion as possible. In addition, the crew must close intake vents prior to touchdown, which can allow water inside. Some aircraft, like the Airbus A320, feature a dedicated ditching control, which triggers components open to the exterior to seal.

Once in the water, air pockets are created in the fuselage in places like the cargo area, which help keep the plane afloat. However, even in the best-case scenarios, buoyancy is short-lived. Commercial jets strive for at least 90 seconds of flotation, just enough time to get everyone off the plane before it sinks.