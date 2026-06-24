There Are Good Reasons Why Airplanes Don't Carry Parachutes For Passengers

The safety briefing at the start of any flight explains to passengers what they need to do in the event of an in-flight emergency. It will tell you things like where to find the emergency exits and where the life jackets are stored. One thing it won't explain is where to find your parachute.

This might seem strange, as parachutes have been saving fliers since the 1910s, a few short years after the Wright Brothers' historic 1903 flight. In fact, the first successful use of a parachute happened in the 18th century, when André-Jacques Garnerin successfully parachuted from a hot-air balloon. But there are very good reasons why we're not all issued with parachutes upon boarding a commercial flight.

One of the biggest problems is altitude. Commercial jets typically fly at altitudes of about 35,000 feet or more, with some long-haul flights exceeding 40,000 feet. And while it's easy to forget when you're sipping a coffee at 37,000 feet, there are only a few inches of airplane separating you from freezing temperatures and air that's too thin to breathe. Commercial planes also fly at incredible speeds, up to 575 mph in some instances. The fact that most passengers won't have parachute training is another issue. Put simply, hundreds of flip-flopped holidaymakers exiting an aircraft into a minus 50-degree Celsius, 500-mph airstream without a clue how to skydive is not a scenario that's likely to end well.