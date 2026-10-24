The Sprinkler Mistake You Might Be Making With Your Lawn In The Fall

There's no doubt that energy-saving smart sprinklers and high-quality smart sprinkler controllers can do wonders for both your lawn and your utility bills. After all, the tech takes the hassle out of manual irrigation and allows you to establish a precise watering schedule that in most cases, helps your property. However, as seasons change from summer to fall, so should your care protocol. Similar to how it's best to turn on the sprinklers in the spring only after the first 10-day streak of temperatures over 40 degrees Fahrenheit, when the weather gets cool in the fall, you need to cut back on the water.

As a rule of thumb, your lawn may require anywhere from 25 to 50 percent less water in the fall than during the summer. Going overboard can, in the best case scenario, be categorized as wasteful, and in the worst case scenario can destroy your lawn due to overwatering. A 2022 study in the journal "Sustainability" showed that plant health doesn't directly increase with additional moisture past a specific point, meaning that it's possible to maintain aesthetics of your landscaping while also conserving water. At the same time, other researchers writing in 2023 in "Scientia Horticulturae" demonstrated that overwatered plants (specifically kale in this clase) showed similar morphology as underwatered specimens, exhibiting a massive reduction in mass.

Of course, switching up irrigation practices isn't exactly intuitive. It's common for the grass blades to appear dry in the fall despite the roots having enough moisture. In these circumstances, extra water could result in root rot or soil compaction, as well as a variety of fungal diseases.