4 Of The Coolest New Tech Products Available At Walmart In October 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Searching for the coolest tech gadgets can mean browsing various retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and even Costco. But don't sleep on Walmart, as the company has a wide variety of tech items available in-store and online. Walmart's latest tech arrivals are some of the most interesting the company offers, and they're definitely worth a look. In fact, there are over 1,000 items to choose from.

The good news is that many of the items, including those on this list, are name-brand products. That can be a plus for shoppers who would rather spend their money on familiar brands they trust, while also saving money at the same time. Of course, Walmart's massive footprint can also be a positive, especially when needing to exchange or return certain items. So not only do you get to shop a big selection of tech, but you also have the convenience of buying in person or from home.

To put together this list, we chose the items based on their level of coolness, and we considered price as well. That's why the four items we picked range from generally affordable to more expensive. We also chose items that are currently in stock, though their availability could change in the weeks ahead. So if you want some new tech for yourself or someone else, you might find just what you're looking for right here.