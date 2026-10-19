4 Of The Coolest New Tech Products Available At Walmart In October 2026
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Searching for the coolest tech gadgets can mean browsing various retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and even Costco. But don't sleep on Walmart, as the company has a wide variety of tech items available in-store and online. Walmart's latest tech arrivals are some of the most interesting the company offers, and they're definitely worth a look. In fact, there are over 1,000 items to choose from.
The good news is that many of the items, including those on this list, are name-brand products. That can be a plus for shoppers who would rather spend their money on familiar brands they trust, while also saving money at the same time. Of course, Walmart's massive footprint can also be a positive, especially when needing to exchange or return certain items. So not only do you get to shop a big selection of tech, but you also have the convenience of buying in person or from home.
To put together this list, we chose the items based on their level of coolness, and we considered price as well. That's why the four items we picked range from generally affordable to more expensive. We also chose items that are currently in stock, though their availability could change in the weeks ahead. So if you want some new tech for yourself or someone else, you might find just what you're looking for right here.
Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Controller
When it comes to gaming in style, nothing beats a cool controller, and this one definitely fits the bill. The PlayStation DualSense Wolverine controller features the X-Man's signature yellow and black colors, along with a three-claw ripped design across the front. The controller is available for $84.88, and while the finish is pure Marvel gold, it gives players the same immersive gaming features found in the standard DualSense version.
The controller uses haptic feedback to recreate sensations from the in-game action. Adaptive triggers give you varying levels of resistance depending on what's happening on the screen. This means that you'll feel more engaged while playing, whether you're absorbing the impact of a powerful attack or taking on a bloodthirsty horde of villains. The controller has a 3.5mm audio jack for connecting a headset, as well as a built-in microphone and mute button. Plus, there's a Create button that lets you capture and share big moments during gameplay.
It also has an integrated rechargeable battery and motion-sensing capabilities. Despite being designed for PlayStation, it can be used with other devices, including compatible Windows PCs, Mac computers, iPads, iPhones, or Android devices through either Bluetooth or a USB-C cable. However, it's worth noting that the controller's haptic features may not be available with every game you play.
Vankyo Leisure 3R Flip Smart Mini Projector
At a price of $114, the Vankyo Leisure 3R Flip Smart Mini Projector gives you a cool way to bring big-screen viewing into a small space. What makes this 1.92-pound projector interesting is the 180-degree flip design, which lets you adjust the projection angle to suit your particular setup. That could come in handy if you want to watch a movie or project a video onto a wall without having to move furniture around.
The Leisure mini projector produces a 1280 x 720 image and supports screen sizes from 40 up to 180 inches. That gives you the option of creating a larger picture than you would get from a TV at a similar price, depending on your amount of space. However, the projector's brightness of 150 lumens means you'll probably want to dim the lights or turn them off altogether for a better viewing experience. Its LCD technology supports both widescreen and 4:3 picture formats.
Roku TV is built into the projector, giving you access to supported streaming services without needing a separate Roku stick. It comes with a remote control and supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi networks for wireless connectivity, along with Bluetooth 5.2 for compatible devices. The projector's lamp is rated for 4,400 hours of use, though the actual lifespan may vary. While it isn't designed to replace a bright, high-resolution TV, this projector can be an appealing little gadget for fun movie nights.
Monster Vision Portable Video Bluetooth Speaker
Some tech gadgets can be hard to categorize, and the Monster Vision 3rd Generation Portable Video Bluetooth Speaker is one of them. Selling for $296.99, this device combines a 15.6-inch screen, a three-speaker audio system, and a rechargeable battery into a single unit. It has a 1080p display that allows you to watch videos without having to set up a conventional TV, and the speakers make it ideal for playing music.
This entertainment center has built-in Bluetooth 5.4 that gives you wireless audio connectivity, and Auracast support for compatible devices that use that technology. A USB port allows the playback of supported media files, while the TV tuner supports analog broadcasts and ATSC digital signals. Overall, this device has more potential uses than a standard wireless speaker, but at 23.57 pounds, it's far from being a pocket-sized tech gadget.
How long the battery in this device lasts between charges depends on how you're using it. The advertised battery life is 10 hours for video playback and 30 hours for audio, and the battery can also provide power to compatible devices. It has an IPX4 rating, which offers some protection against water, though it's not fully waterproof. While more of a niche item, the mix of a TV tuner, screen, and speaker system makes this Monster Vision device an unusual piece of tech that might be worth a closer look.
EYY Handheld Mini Laptop
If you've ever wondered what a mini portable laptop would look like, Walmart has a cool gadget you have to see to believe. The EYY UB02 mini laptop, available for $469.99, has a 5.7-inch touchscreen and a physical QWERTY keyboard with RGB backlighting, and it weighs only two pounds. It runs Windows 11 Pro, so you can use computer software instead of relying on a smartphone's more limited selection of apps.
This mini laptop has an Intel N95 quad-core processor that runs up to 3.4GHz, with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive. The 1280 x 720 touchscreen is small, but it's suitable for basic computing tasks like web browsing and editing documents. It also has a built-in front-facing camera for video calls, so you can use it to stay in touch while you're on the go. While you won't have the workspace of a full-size laptop, you will have a Windows computer that's easier to carry around.
This EYY computer also offers several ways to connect accessories and external displays, including HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.2, two USB-C ports, and Gigabit Ethernet. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 give you wireless connectivity, and the computer comes with a charger and carrying bag. While this mini laptop is a fairly specialized device, its combination of a touchscreen, keyboard, and full Windows OS makes it an interesting and cool piece of tech for buyers who want portability.