Why Do People Not Really Use Ocean Liners Anymore?

The RMS Lusitania. The SS United States. The RMS Queen Mary. You likely recognize some of these ships, but you may not know what they all have in common (and, no, they did not all sink, though the RMS Titanic is another relevant example!). These ships were all ocean liners and have long been considered some of the greatest ever built.

Ocean liners are made to cross oceans quickly and efficiently. They are streamlined, sit lower in the water, and are built for transatlantic crossings. They are easily recognizable due to their long, sharp bows that slice through the waves. They tend to have elegant interiors, but are designed to move people from point A to point B, with powerful engines that allow them to make quick work of long crossings.

Today, very few people are lucky enough to step aboard a true ocean liner. When the commercial jet age took off in the 1950s, ocean liners faded away. Who wants to spend days on a ship when you can make the same trip in a matter of hours? Just before the jet age, it took an ocean liner about four to five days to cross the Atlantic Ocean. In 1952, the SS United States shattered records by crossing in 3.5 days. By the late 1950s, however, a passenger jet could make the same trip in as few as seven hours. In 2026, flights take as little as six hours, and the SS United States is being readied for its new life as an artificial reef off the coast of Florida.