Why Do People Not Really Use Ocean Liners Anymore?
The RMS Lusitania. The SS United States. The RMS Queen Mary. You likely recognize some of these ships, but you may not know what they all have in common (and, no, they did not all sink, though the RMS Titanic is another relevant example!). These ships were all ocean liners and have long been considered some of the greatest ever built.
Ocean liners are made to cross oceans quickly and efficiently. They are streamlined, sit lower in the water, and are built for transatlantic crossings. They are easily recognizable due to their long, sharp bows that slice through the waves. They tend to have elegant interiors, but are designed to move people from point A to point B, with powerful engines that allow them to make quick work of long crossings.
Today, very few people are lucky enough to step aboard a true ocean liner. When the commercial jet age took off in the 1950s, ocean liners faded away. Who wants to spend days on a ship when you can make the same trip in a matter of hours? Just before the jet age, it took an ocean liner about four to five days to cross the Atlantic Ocean. In 1952, the SS United States shattered records by crossing in 3.5 days. By the late 1950s, however, a passenger jet could make the same trip in as few as seven hours. In 2026, flights take as little as six hours, and the SS United States is being readied for its new life as an artificial reef off the coast of Florida.
Can you travel by ocean liner today?
Chances are, many of you have already set sail on a cruise, but these ships are vastly different from the ocean liners of days gone by. Cruise ships are better described as floating hotels. They aren't designed for speedy ocean crossings, but more leisurely trips with plenty of stops at various ports. They offer a more relaxed atmosphere with plenty of entertainment and leisure activities. There are typically several hundred cruise ships on the water across the world at any given time, but there's really only one true ocean liner still operating – the RMS Queen Mary 2.
Constructed by shipbuilding company Chantiers de l'Atlantique, the Queen Mary 2, or QM2, is operated by Cunard. She was christened in 2004, is more than 1,100 feet long, and can carry more than 2,750 guests. Her top speed is 28 knots, and guests can enjoy 10 restaurants, 13 bars and lounges, an onboard kennel, a library, and even a promenade deck. There are boutiques and entertainment, and travelers can select a transatlantic crossing, a Caribbean cruise, or short cruise options out of Southampton with destinations like Rotterdam and Zeebrugge.
Of course, modern QM2 passengers are there for the journey and the experience, which is unlike a traditional cruise. Cunard advises that "smart attire" is needed for evenings onboard, and there's even a Masquerade Ball. There are several swimming pools, but overall the QM2 has a more traditional, formal vibe than a vacation on board Carnival or Princess Cruises.