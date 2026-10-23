Why Your Zero-Turn Lawn Mower Keeps Veering Left Or Right (And How To Fix It)

Some people are still using their zero-turn mowers to mow their yards, even as fall temperatures continue to set in across the U.S. But what happens when your mower starts pulling to one side while you're working? This sometimes happens because the back tires have uneven air pressure. Fixing it is easy, as you can just adjust the tire pressure as needed. But be sure you check the owner's manual for the recommended air pressure.

The mower's tracking could also be the culprit, and that takes a bit more time to address. You can typically find the tracking bolts at the base of the mower's steering bars, and to adjust them, Toro recommends first parking the mower on level ground. Set the control levers to Park, disengage the blades, turn off the mower, and remove the key. Next, use a wrench to make small adjustments on the side opposite the one the mower has been pulling toward. Start the mower and drive it forward, checking to see if it's still pulling to that side. If so, stop and repeat the process. You can also check the steering linkage system. Visually inspect the system for damage and contact your local dealer for advice and replacement parts, if needed.

If the steering linkage looks fine, a more serious problem may be happening with the mower's hydraulic drive system, which can cause the back wheels to behave differently and lead to veering left or right. In that case, your best bet is to have the mower serviced by a professional technician.