CO2 Vs Nitrogen Regulator: What's The Difference?
Similar to a fuel pressure regulator for your car, a gas regulator controls pressure, but in a different way and for different purposes. All gas regulators do basically the same job. They take gas sitting at high pressure and dial it down to a safe, usable level for your equipment. However, which regulator you need depends on the gas type, cylinder fitting, pressure range, and what you're using it for. Each of those factors matter most when you're comparing CO2 and nitrogen regulators, which can look almost the same but aren't necessarily interchangeable.
For starters, a CO2 regulator takes the high pressure from the tank and brings it down to a steady and controlled level. It's often used in beverages for carbonating and pouring drinks. A nitrogen regulator works the same way, but it's meant for pure nitrogen or nitrogen-CO2 blends. These gases usually need more pressure to push the liquid through the lines, and their tanks often use a different cylinder connection.
Both regulators are used to dispense beverages out of kegs at a steady pressure and can be found in bars, restaurants, and even home setups. Nevertheless, there are some distinctions in their use. The CO2 regulator, which is attached to the CO2 tank, is used for draft beer dispensing and to keep a beverage carbonated. The nitrogen regulator is used to pour nitro beer (such as Guinness) and, similar to the CO2 regulator, connects straight to the gas tank or cylinder to control the pressure.
Other uses for CO2 and nitrogen regulators
When it comes to beverage dispensing, you'll use a CO2 regulator for fizzy drinks, while a nitrogen regulator is used for drinks with a creamy, dense foam head. Outside of beverages, both are present in other industries. In planted aquariums, a CO2 regulator is used to feed carbon dioxide into the tank at a regular pace, helping aquatic plants grow through photosynthesis. In MIG (Metal Inert Gas) welding, it acts as a shielding gas regulator, keeping the air away from the weld pool so it doesn't get contaminated.
As for nitrogen, the gas itself has various applications; even airplane tires are filled with it, although there are some drawbacks of using nitrogen-filled tires when it comes to cars. In any case, a nitrogen regulator can be found in a range of settings. In HVAC and refrigeration work, it clears out pipes to keep oxidation from forming and pressure-test lines for leaks. Nitrogen regulators also show up in industrial work, like blanketing in chemical plants. Both CO2 and nitrogen regulators are used in medicine and lab settings as well, for things like anesthesia, breathing treatments, or chromatography.