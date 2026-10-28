CO2 Vs Nitrogen Regulator: What's The Difference?

Similar to a fuel pressure regulator for your car, a gas regulator controls pressure, but in a different way and for different purposes. All gas regulators do basically the same job. They take gas sitting at high pressure and dial it down to a safe, usable level for your equipment. However, which regulator you need depends on the gas type, cylinder fitting, pressure range, and what you're using it for. Each of those factors matter most when you're comparing CO2 and nitrogen regulators, which can look almost the same but aren't necessarily interchangeable.

For starters, a CO2 regulator takes the high pressure from the tank and brings it down to a steady and controlled level. It's often used in beverages for carbonating and pouring drinks. A nitrogen regulator works the same way, but it's meant for pure nitrogen or nitrogen-CO2 blends. These gases usually need more pressure to push the liquid through the lines, and their tanks often use a different cylinder connection.

Both regulators are used to dispense beverages out of kegs at a steady pressure and can be found in bars, restaurants, and even home setups. Nevertheless, there are some distinctions in their use. The CO2 regulator, which is attached to the CO2 tank, is used for draft beer dispensing and to keep a beverage carbonated. The nitrogen regulator is used to pour nitro beer (such as Guinness) and, similar to the CO2 regulator, connects straight to the gas tank or cylinder to control the pressure.