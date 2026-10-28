Can You Charge Ryobi's USB Lithium Batteries With A Phone Charger?

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Ryobi's USB Lithium rechargeable batteries power dozens of useful USB Lithium tools and accessories and, unlike the brand's larger batteries, also sport USB-C ports. This lets you charge with a standard USB-C cable connected to a modern phone charger, so you don't need proprietary charging hardware. Ryobi's manuals don't specify a USB-C Power Delivery (PD) requirement or a minimum charger wattage, so any USB wall charger with the right cable should work, too. Just be sure it's a UL-listed power source, as Ryobi recommends.

The battery comes in 2Ah and 3Ah capacities, with Ryobi claiming that the 3Ah USB Lithium battery offers 50% more runtime than the 2Ah version. Both versions come with a two-year limited manufacturer's warranty, which is a little less than what you'll find with other (bigger) Ryobi battery families.

Its USB-C charging is a nice feature for such a compact battery, giving you compatibility both with Ryobi's many USB Lithium tools and the cords you already have around the house. It also works the other way: Connecting a phone or other USB-rechargeable device via a USB-C cable will charge it using the USB Lithium battery.