How Does A Liquid Nitrogen Freezer Work And What's It Good For?

Normally when you think of liquid nitrogen, you'd picture the stuff fancy cocktails come with, or perhaps spooky fog rolling off science fair demos. However, liquid nitrogen plays a crucial role in industrial settings, particularly inside freezers. For households, dry ice is way more useful.

The machine is specifically known as a liquid nitrogen freezer, and it comes in two main types. There are storage tanks designed to keep samples frozen for years, most frequently in lab settings that preserve vials. Then there are flash freezers designed to freeze food on factory lines as quickly as possible, typically within minutes. Both work very differently from regular home freezers since they cool by letting liquid nitrogen boil, which happens at roughly -321 degrees Fahrenheit. The rapid boiling simply pulls the heat away.

In storage tanks, that boiling happens in what are basically oversized thermoses, with a vacuum between two walls blocking outside heat. A steady supply of liquid nitrogen comes in via valves, and sensors keeps things topped up. The contents inside, typically vials, aren't directly immersed in the liquid, though, since they can burst. Instead, they sit in the frigid vapor above.

Meanwhile, flash freezers don't really have storage involved — they run food on a conveyor through an insulated tunnel. Overhead nozzles spray a fine nitrogen mist as that passes. Once frozen, the food is moved into ordinary compressor-cooled cold storage.