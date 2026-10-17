The US Army's First Mobile Tactical Cannon Replacing The Howitzer Has Finally Arrived

The United States Army uses a lot of artillery, and since 2005, it has used the M777 155mm howitzer as one of the branch's primary artillery pieces. The M777 is a lightweight towed artillery system produced by BAE Systems, and it's also used by Canada, Australia, and India. While it's a proven and battle-tested artillery system, the Army issued a solicitation for a replacement in 2025. In October 2026, the Army finally took possession of the hardware chosen to replace it, the XM1776 Mobile Tactical Cannon (MTC).

Unlike the M777, the XM1776 is a self-propelled artillery system that looks like, but is different from, a tank. This means that the Army is leaving behind its towed 155mm howitzer for a vehicle that can independently move in and out of an area while engaging in fire missions against the enemy. The XM1776 is being built in the U.S., but the system is entirely based on the South Korean K9 Thunder Mobile Howitzer produced by Samsung and Hanwha. It first entered the Korean inventory in 1999, and over 2,500 have been produced across a number of variants.

The XM1776 will be produced by Hanwha Defense USA in the States via a four-year contract valued at nearly $263 million. That will result in up to 18 XM1776s that the Army will use for testing and experimentation, having called for an accelerated delivery of the first six prototypes. This will enable soldiers to put the new gear through its paces, determining if any changes to the design need to be made before full implementation can proceed, as is standard in any arms acquisition by the U.S. military.