The US Army's First Mobile Tactical Cannon Replacing The Howitzer Has Finally Arrived
The United States Army uses a lot of artillery, and since 2005, it has used the M777 155mm howitzer as one of the branch's primary artillery pieces. The M777 is a lightweight towed artillery system produced by BAE Systems, and it's also used by Canada, Australia, and India. While it's a proven and battle-tested artillery system, the Army issued a solicitation for a replacement in 2025. In October 2026, the Army finally took possession of the hardware chosen to replace it, the XM1776 Mobile Tactical Cannon (MTC).
Unlike the M777, the XM1776 is a self-propelled artillery system that looks like, but is different from, a tank. This means that the Army is leaving behind its towed 155mm howitzer for a vehicle that can independently move in and out of an area while engaging in fire missions against the enemy. The XM1776 is being built in the U.S., but the system is entirely based on the South Korean K9 Thunder Mobile Howitzer produced by Samsung and Hanwha. It first entered the Korean inventory in 1999, and over 2,500 have been produced across a number of variants.
The XM1776 will be produced by Hanwha Defense USA in the States via a four-year contract valued at nearly $263 million. That will result in up to 18 XM1776s that the Army will use for testing and experimentation, having called for an accelerated delivery of the first six prototypes. This will enable soldiers to put the new gear through its paces, determining if any changes to the design need to be made before full implementation can proceed, as is standard in any arms acquisition by the U.S. military.
The XM1776 Mobile Tactical Cannon
While the K9 Thunder is a tracked vehicle, the U.S. Army has opted for a different wheel design. The Army ordered nine in this configuration with the option to order an additional 12 over time. In its announcement of the deal on October 12, 2026, Mike Smith of Hanwha Defense said, "The XM1776 Mobile Tactical Cannon represents the launch of the U.S. Army's new long-range precision fires modernization effort and its powerful partnership with HDUSA to produce this system at speed and scale."
The naming of the system honors the nation's 250th birthday, while the 'X' stands for experimental and will likely be changed. Outside of the wheeled alteration, it appears that the XM1776 will otherwise mirror the configuration of the standard K9 Thunder. The XM1776 is already compatible with the Army's entire stockpile of 155mm ammunition, including what the M777 fires, which is further backed up by Hanwha Defense USA's global supply chain. In terms of the XM1776's specs and capabilities, it offers significantly more than self-propelled mobility over the M777.
The XM1776 is a 47-ton vehicle, though it will be lighter in its wheeled configuration. It uses a Hyundai WIA CN90 155mm howitzer for its primary armament, and the base model has a range of between 11 and 18.6 miles. Newer vehicles, like the ones the Army purchased, have a range of up to 33.5 miles. Testing will take time, so while the Army has its hands on the XM1776 to ensure it meets the service's needs, full implementation isn't likely until 2031.