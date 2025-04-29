Which Countries Have The Most Artillery In Their Military?

Artillery has been a part of warfare since antiquity, when armies hurled giant boulders or arrows at fortifications with catapults and ballistae. Technology advanced as time passed, and siege weapons transformed into vital pieces of military gear. From the 18th century onward, artillery of various types have been a major player in fighting and winning wars. This has never been more apparent than in the war in Ukraine, where artillery is at the forefront of the conflict.

Because Russia has amassed such a huge force of artillery, it's not unusual to wonder how many pieces they have to employ. On top of that, it's unclear what Ukraine, even with the help of allies in the West, is able to muster to counter Russia's strong artillery presence. These days, there are many different types of artillery, including self-propelled artillery systems, which are different from tanks. The Americans have supplied the HIMARS Rocket System and the MGM-140 ATACMS to Ukraine, while the Russians mobilize their own weapon systems.

The vast differences between the types of artillery, from high-explosive shells to rockets and missiles of varying types, make it challenging for those outside the military to know what's happening around the world. Some countries have very few artillery pieces, while others have tens of thousands. World Population Review has compiled an accounting of all the major nations' artillery systems, and it probably won't surprise you to learn that Russia has far more than any other nation in the world.

