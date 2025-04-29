Which Countries Have The Most Artillery In Their Military?
Artillery has been a part of warfare since antiquity, when armies hurled giant boulders or arrows at fortifications with catapults and ballistae. Technology advanced as time passed, and siege weapons transformed into vital pieces of military gear. From the 18th century onward, artillery of various types have been a major player in fighting and winning wars. This has never been more apparent than in the war in Ukraine, where artillery is at the forefront of the conflict.
Because Russia has amassed such a huge force of artillery, it's not unusual to wonder how many pieces they have to employ. On top of that, it's unclear what Ukraine, even with the help of allies in the West, is able to muster to counter Russia's strong artillery presence. These days, there are many different types of artillery, including self-propelled artillery systems, which are different from tanks. The Americans have supplied the HIMARS Rocket System and the MGM-140 ATACMS to Ukraine, while the Russians mobilize their own weapon systems.
The vast differences between the types of artillery, from high-explosive shells to rockets and missiles of varying types, make it challenging for those outside the military to know what's happening around the world. Some countries have very few artillery pieces, while others have tens of thousands. World Population Review has compiled an accounting of all the major nations' artillery systems, and it probably won't surprise you to learn that Russia has far more than any other nation in the world.
The world's artillery breakdown, by country
The U.S. may employ more advanced or destructive systems than some other nations, but in sheer numbers, it falls short of the next eight countries on World Population Review's list. As of 2024, the U.S. possessed 3,556 self-propelled, towed, and multiple-launch projection systems combined. That places it ninth in total number of artillery, just below Saudi Arabia's 3,743 and India's 4,085.
Egypt is next with a total of 4,165 and just above it is Pakistan, which boasts 4,592 artillery systems of various types. The People's Republic of China also has a large artillery force, totaling 8,464 systems, while the Republic of Korea falls well below its northern neighbor, as it has 8,633 to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's 11,920. Finally, the Russian Federation holds the most artillery of any nation, a total of 17,629 pieces. This breaks down into 6,208 self-propelled, 8,356 towed, and 3,065 multiple-launch projection systems.
Ukraine only possesses 2,708 artillery pieces, so you can see the major discrepancy between it and the nation invading its territory. Of course, no artillery system works without ammunition, and Russia produces a lot of it. It stepped up production because of the war, and by March 2024, Russia was producing three times as many artillery shells as the U.S. and Europe were making for Ukraine. At the time, it was believed that Russia produced 250,000 artillery shells each month, giving it a decisive edge in numeric superiority over its enemy.