Why Do So Many Modern Cars Have Plastic Engine Covers?

For decades, popping the hood gave you a clear view of everything that made a car run. The engine, the hoses, the wiring, and the intake were all right there, with nothing in the way.

Starting around the 1990s, that view began to disappear behind a piece of plastic bolted on top of the engine. Over time, cars have added more insulation, more plastic, and more fasteners, to the point where the covers on some modern vehicles now stretch across much of the engine bay. So why did the engine cover become standard issue, and does your car really need an engine cover at all?

Two reasons carry most of the weight. The first is sound. Modern cars engines are surprisingly noisy and the plastic cover helps absorb and redirect that noise outside of the cabin. This is backed by the industry's own vocabulary, since some manufacturers call these parts acoustic covers. Modern engines make plenty of mechanical noise from things like high-pressure fuel pumps, turbochargers and valvetrains. An engine cover, especially one lined with foam, helps keep more of that noise out of the cabin.

The second reason is appearance. An engine bay packed with wiring and hoses doesn't look great, especially on modern vehicles with so much crammed under the hood. A cover hides the clutter and can also help shield components from dirt and organize wiring. That's the short answer, but it isn't the complete one. Different covers are often designed with different goals in mind, and some of those jobs have nothing to do with noise or looks.